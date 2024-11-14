Beck’s Breaks Ground on New Missouri Soybean Processing Facility

Beck’s, the largest family-owned retail seed company in the United States and headquartered in Atlanta, Indiana, Wednesday announced the groundbreaking of its new soybean processing facility in New Madrid, Missouri. The state-of-the-art facility will help meet the growing demand for soybeans in the Mid-South region, expanding opportunities for local farmers and strengthening Beck’s commitment to serving the agricultural community.

“We’re proud to welcome Beck’s to the Show-Me State as it announces this exciting new facility in New Madrid,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As a business owner and third-generation farmer, I’m thrilled to see an agricultural leader like Beck’s making such a significant investment in our state. This company’s presence in New Madrid will support the area’s economy, benefit local farmers, and further strengthen Missouri agriculture as a whole.”

Situated on 105.5 acres, the facility will cover 60,000 square feet and will have a processing capacity of 3 million units of soybeans per year. The facility will also feature additional warehouse space, and seed storage ensuring that Beck’s can effectively meet the needs of farmers in the area. Construction will be completed in phases, with the first phase expected to be finished by December 2024. The facility is projected to be fully operational by fall 2026. In its first year, it will create 17 new jobs, bringing a welcome boost to the local economy.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Mid-South and put down roots in the New Madrid community,” said Scott Beck, president of Beck’s. “This new facility represents our ongoing commitment to serving farmers by providing them with high-quality soybean products and elite customer service. We look forward to building strong partnerships in the area and supporting the growth of the agricultural industry for years to come.”

This facility marks another significant step in Beck’s mission to provide innovative solutions and service to farmers across the United States. As demand for soybeans continues to rise, Beck’s continues to invest in the infrastructure needed to support the future of farming.

Beck’s is proud to partner with Missouri Partnership, the city of New Madrid, New Madrid County Commission, Liberty Utilities, the Missouri Department of Economic Development, and the state of Missouri to bring this new facility to New Madrid. This collaboration will enhance Beck’s ability to attract investment and create jobs in the New Madrid community, further contributing to the region’s agricultural development and economic vitality.

“This exciting investment of millions of dollars not only brings new jobs to our community but also highlights our commitment to fostering a vibrant business environment. New Madrid is open for business, and together with Beck’s, we are planting the seeds for a prosperous future,” said Mayor Nick White.

“Working with Beck’s has been and continues to be an absolute pleasure,” said Aaron Griffin, New Madrid city administrator. “They are a family-owned and operated organization that adheres to family values. They promote agriculture in innovative ways. New Madrid prides itself on having family values and agriculture as a part of its backbone. We humbly welcome them to our beautiful community.”

“Beck’s decision to establish a footprint in New Madrid, bringing with it jobs and investment, creates excitement and new opportunities for Missourians to prosper,” said Michelle Hataway, director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “Team DED is proud to support Beck’s, and we are incredibly grateful that they chose southeast Missouri for their new location.”

“Missouri’s deep-rooted history in soybean production, paired with our robust infrastructure and skilled workforce, makes it the perfect location for Beck’s to grow and succeed,” said Subash Alias, CEO of Missouri Partnership. “This investment highlights our state’s leadership in the industry and reinforces Missouri’s role as a critical hub for feeding and fueling the world.”