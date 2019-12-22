Beard New ICGA Board President; Smith Replaces Kauffman in District 5

The Indiana Corn Growers Association (ICGA) welcomed a new member to its board of directors, and it elected Mike Beard of Frankfort, Ind., as its new president during a quarterly meeting earlier this week.

Joining Beard on the ICGA executive committee are Vice President Ronnie Mohr, Greenfield, Ind.; Secretary Mike Nichols, Rockport, Ind., and Treasurer Sarah Delbecq, Auburn, Ind. Leading the ICGA’s Governance Committee is Mike Flock, Ramsey, Ind.

In the ICGA elections during the summer of 2019, incumbents Christian Rosen of Urbana, Ind., District 2 and Nichols of District 8 earned re-election. However, board member Ralph Kauffman, a farmer from Atlanta, Ind., retired from District 5. Kauffman was replaced by Scott Smith of Windfall, Ind., who produces corn on his farm that spans Tipton, Howard and Madison counties.

Smith and his wife, Terri, have been farming since 1974. In addition to corn, Smith grows processing tomatoes and soybeans. He is the third generation to work on his farm, and he is also a member of the Indiana Vegetable Growers Association.

“I support all ag educational programs,” Smith said in his board application. “As a corn producer, I want to promote the ethanol industry. I also want to protect farmers’ rights from government regulations. I am supportive of food safety and legal immigration to provide a sufficient workforce.”

Rosen grows corn, soybeans and wheat in addition to his hog operation along Huntington and Wabash counties near Urbana, Ind. A full-time farmer since 1992, Rosen and his wife, Andrea, work in a partnership with his cousin, Jon Rosen. Rosen earned a bachelor’s degree in ag economics from Purdue University.

Nichols grows corn, soybeans and wheat on his family’s farm in Spencer County near Rockport, Ind. The fourth generation of his family to work this farm, Nichols began farming in 1974. In addition to farming, Nichols owns and operates Nichols Farms Crop Insurance. Nichols earned a bachelor’s of arts degree from Kentucky Wesleyan College in history and economics.

Source: Indiana Corn Growers Association