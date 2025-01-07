Beagle Brigade Act Signed into Law

The National Pork Producers Council commended President Biden for signing the Beagle Brigade Act into law. It provides statutory authority and reliable funding to the National Detector Dog Training Center.

“Pork producers employ many biosecurity measures to keep foreign animal diseases out of their herds,” says Lori Stevermer, NPPC President. “As pork producers, we’re grateful this Beagle Brigade Act will continue to keep our food supply more safe and secure for everyone.”

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) trains beagles and other dogs at U.S. ports of entry to spot contraband fruits, vegetables, and meat products in international passenger baggage, mailed packages, and vehicles entering the United States. The Beagle Brigade agriculture canine teams bolster national security by performing critically important inspections at ports of entry.

“Further away at our nation’s ports, the Beagle Brigade helps ensure that foreign animal diseases travel past our borders,” Stevermer adds.