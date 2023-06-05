‘Beagle Brigade Act’ Gaining Support in Congress

Support is growing for the Beagle Brigade Act. Congressman Dan Kildee (D-MI-8th District) introduced the bill in the House and says it’s a vital act for agriculture.

“It’s an act with a cute name but a very important purpose. The Beagle Brigade Act helps protect America’s food supply from foreign pests from diseases that come in through agricultural products that come through our borders,” Kildee said. “We would authorize permanently a national center to train detector dogs, which are mostly beagles, and their customs and border patrol handlers to sniff out those prohibited items that could carry plant pests or animal diseases into the country.”

These pests and diseases can be brought into the U.S. by well-meaning but unknowing travelers who packed produce or animal products from other countries. The pups are specially trained to sniff out the problem products so the pests don’t end up making a home here.

“So, it’s really about making sure that this program that has been proven to be very effective, is a permanent part of our defense against products that could come in and undermine American agriculture,” he said.

More than 50 agricultural groups have now also given their support to the legislation. Kildee says it helps that this is a farm bill year.

“It’s our hope that since the House Agriculture Committee unanimously approved the legislation through their process, that’s a big step forward, that we could potentially see this legislation included in the farm bill,” Kildee said.

The Beagle Brigade Act has bipartisan support in the House from Representatives Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D-GA-02), Drew Ferguson (R-GA-03), and Adrian Smith (R-NE-03). Senators Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Joni Ernst (R-IA) introduced the companion bill in the U.S. Senate.

According to USDA, the Beagle Brigade program averages around 75,000 seizures of prohibited agricultural products a year.

