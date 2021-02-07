Bayer Offering Online Dicamba Training

http://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/Bayer-dicamba-training.mp3

If dicamba will be sprayed on your farm this year, training is a requirement and it’s a good idea to have the training even if you won’t be the one spraying.

“I certainly would,” says Mark Groth, North American Commercial Stewardship Weed Control Manager at Bayer Crop Science Division. “I always err on the side of caution and even if you’re not going to spray but use a commercial applicator, it’s good to know all of the requirements.”

Bayer is making dicamba application certification easy with two online formats. EPA dicamba approval does require anyone using the product be certified and there are label changes this year.

“That’s a key part of the training, really highlighting those important new requirements on the label and that includes the application window which has changed. So, for dicamba tolerant soybeans it’s up to and including June 30*,” he said. “There’s also the requirement for volatility reducing agents such as VaporGrip Xtra that’s required now. The buffers have changed a little bit as well as the application rates.”

Bayer’s product is XtendiMax herbicide with VaporGrip Technology. You’ll be approved to spray that restricted use pesticide or other approved dicamba formulations after completing one of two online training sessions, either the self-led course and or live webinars.

The self-led course goes at your own pace and can last just 45 minutes.

“You can go backwards in the module and listen to something more than once if you like that,” Groth said. “Or you can choose more of a classroom setting which we call a live webinar. Those will be led by a Bayer Crop Science weed management expert who will lead the webinar in a classroom type setting where you can ask questions.”

Bayer training meets federal requirements, so those completing it will earn the necessary dicamba training certificate. State and federal material is covered. Training is approved in most but not all states. Details are at RoundupReadyXtend.com/training, and you’ll find a frequently asked questions section at the website of the Office of Indiana State Chemist. *Be sure to read those FAQ’s for state specific information like cutoff date for spraying. The link is HERE.