Bayer Offering Dicamba Herbicide Training for Indiana Farmers

Planting season will be here before you know it—which is why Bayer is offering dicamba herbicide training for Indiana farmers.

Training is required annually for everyone planning to apply approved low-volatility dicamba formulations, like Bayer’s XtendiMax herbicide with VaporGrip Technology, a restricted use pesticide.

“Bayer is committed to positioning farmers and applicators for success in 2024 and beyond, and we know making it as easy as possible for them to educate themselves and meet the requirements for certification is a critical first step,” said Jennifer Stutz, North American weed management and chemistry stewardship manager for Bayer.

She says there’s three different ways Bayer is offering dicamba training. The first is in-person training.

“If someone is interested in an in-person training option, they would reach out to their field sales representative and say, ‘Hey! I want to do one of those in-person training options.’ The field sales representative would reach out to my team and we would set one of those up at a dealership or a retailer that’s interested in hosting one of those. Typically, they bring all their buddies into the dealership, that field sales representative would come in, and they would teach that training,” says Stutz.

Their in-person training is done on a request basis with a Bayer sales representative.

She says they also offer dicamba training online.

“We have two types of online options for training. That first type is a Webinar. The next one is coming up on Thursday, March 21, and then our last one wraps up on Wednesday April 10. With those webinars what’s unique about those is you have real people walking you through the training. They are Bayer experts and Bayer scientists,” according to Stutz.

She adds that you can also sign up for their computer-based self-paced training program.

“That’s available everyday 24-hours-a-day, seven days a week at the convenience of anybody that would like to take that training,” says Stutz.

While Bayer experts present this training, it will include what applicators and farmers need to know to apply dicamba products approved for use with Roundup Ready Xtend Technology, including the following products: Bayer’s XtendiMax herbicide with VaporGrip Technology, BASF’s Engenia herbicide, and Syngenta’s Tavium Plus VaporGrip Technology herbicide.

Topics covered in the course include application timing, record keeping, sprayer cleanout, using volatility-reducing adjuvants, determining buffer distances, application conditions specific to certain states, and other dicamba restrictions. It also covers how to check for Pesticide Use Limitation Areas on the EPA Bulletins Live! Two websites as well as best management practices for dicamba application.

“All of us at Bayer are working to help ensure our products are used properly and responsibly so farmers can continue to count on them for generations to come,” said Stutz. “We encourage farmers to visit our website for more training and stewardship resources.”

Access Bayer’s dicamba training by visiting RoundupReadyXtend.com/training to register. If farmers would like to request an in-person event, please contact [email protected].

For more information, visit RoundupReadyXtend.com/Training.