Bayer Dicamba Training Fully Online

Bayer is offering dicamba training online as we look toward spring and planting for the 2020 season.

The online training options provide the same level of certification for the use of over-the-top dicamba chemistries like XtendiMax® herbicide with VaporGrip® Technology, a restricted use pesticide, as farmers receive in person — while keeping attendees safe from the risk of exposure to COVID-19 and spreading the infection within their communities.

“These are clearly unique times,” said Alex Zenteno, dicamba product manager at Bayer. “But just as we all work to do our part, like our customers, we’re looking forward to spring planting. For those who are spending more time at home, this is a great time to be productive and get this training under their belts.”

Bayer currently has two online training options for customers and applicators wanting to fulfill their requirements.

Online Computer Training. Available 24/7, this self-guided dicamba application training meets the federal label requirements while advancing stewardship of crop protection products now and in the future. Available in English and Spanish, applicators can navigate this module at their own pace.

Live Webinar Training. One final live webinar training is scheduled for April 6, which will provide trainees the same information as the self-guided option but with the ability to ask questions live and learn from other participants’ questions during the event.

To participate in either form of training, applicators can visit training.roundupreadyxtend.com for more information. Updating annual training for the over-the-top application of dicamba herbicides is mandatory for all farmers and applicators wanting to use the technology.