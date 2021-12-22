BASF Donates Thousands to Help With Tornado Relief Efforts

BASF has donated $30,000 to help survivors in need following a series of tornadoes that recently devastated communities across the Midwest. In addition, the company is matching employee donations to disaster relief organizations.

“Our thoughts have been with the individuals who lost so much during these storms,” said Paul Rea, Senior Vice President, BASF Agricultural Solutions North America. “To support those most in need, we’re donating $10,000 to the Kentucky FFA Foundation, and we’re also giving $10,000 to Feeding Kentucky as well as $10,000 to Arkansas Food Bank.”

“Our goal is to help the families, workers and community members who are struggling during this crisis receive the resources they need the most,” said Rea. “We also hope our donations inspire others to help in any way possible.”

Source: BASF press release