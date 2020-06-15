BASF, Corteva File Separate Motions to Intervene With Dicamba Decision

Corteva and BASF have filed motions to intervene in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to vacate federal registrations of three dicamba-based herbicides.

Corteva and BASF became involved in the lawsuit on June 3, when the Ninth Circuit vacated EPA’s registration of Bayer’s XtendiMax, BASF’s Enginia, and Corteva’s FeXapan herbicides.

BASF decided to intervene after “careful consideration,” citing the impact it has on farmers during “this critical application time, when farmers now have less than a month to protect millions of acres under threat from resistant weeds.”

“Farming is difficult even in the best of times and remains challenging,” said Paul Rea, senior vice president of BASF Agricultural Solutions North America. “Making this decision now, when weed resistance continues to threaten farming operations, is disastrous for our customers. Farmers have counted on applications of dicamba-based products to control troublesome weeds for decades, and they continue to need these tools now and in the future.”

Corteva is seeking to “preserve its rights and to support the rights of customers to use the impacted dicamba weed control technologies.”

Last week, EPA ruled that farmers and retailers could use existing stocks that were on hand June 3, the day of the ruling, until July 31.