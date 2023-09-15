BASF Committed to Bringing New Products to Eradicate Weeds, Increase Yield

Technology continues to move agriculture forward. At the Farm Progress Show late last month, an Illinois soybean grower told a crowd of reporters at the BASF Media Tent that his average yield has jumped from 60 bpa to 70 bpa in just the past 3 years because of new technology from BASF.

Scott Kay, Vice President of U.S. Agricultural Solutions for BASF, says they’re committed to bring even more new technology to the farm.

“Every day your listeners wake up, BASF has invested $3 million into research and development- 11% of our earnings into research and development. So, we’re highly committed. We’ll launch some 25 new products over the next five years to back up that claim.”

And BASF is making that investment across the board, whether it be in soybean seed technology or in crop protection. Kay says that of those 25 expected product launches, 10 of them will be new herbicides.

“Mother Nature is really in the driver’s seat if we don’t do things differently and change up our chemistry. And so much so that in the last 10 years, farmers had to spend almost double to control weeds. So, there’s more applications, stronger technology needed, and BASF is highly committed to that. This coming year we’ll launch a product called Surtain, a corn herbicide, that will have both pre and post capabilities and is a residual technology.”

BASF expects registration for Surtain to happen this year with a commercial launch in 2024.

Kay encourages you to speak with your local retailer about Surtain and other BASF products, and to make sure you explore financing options through John Deere Finance from BASF with an interest rate as low as 1.9%.