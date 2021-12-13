Bane Welker Showing Off New Holland Construction Equipment at Farm Expo

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/bw-farm-expo-wrap.mp3

The Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo kicks off Tuesday at Grand Park in Westfield. The show starts at 9am and runs until 4pm. The expo floor is covered with equipment of all sizes, and not necessarily just tractors and planters.

“Bane Welker Equipment is a full-line Case IH dealership, but here in the last few years we’ve taken on New Holland light construction,” says Dallas Foster, Ag/Construction Sales with Bane Welker Equipment.

Foster details what they have on display at the show.

“We’ve got a mini excavator on the lineup, we have a wheeled skid steer, we have a track skid steer, a compact wheel loader, and a dirt scraper for moving dirt.”

And Foster says they’re proud to show off this line of equipment that helps farmers get jobs around the farm done easier.

“Farmers do a variety of projects around their operations when it comes to maintaining their property and water management to grow better crops. The New Holland product lineup offers some products that we did not have in the past that were Case IH branded.”

Come see Bane Welker Equipment in booth 331 at the Indiana Farm Equipment & Technology Expo running now through Thursday at Westfield’s Grand Park. More details are at indianafarmexpo.com.