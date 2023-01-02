Bane-Welker Collects Over 5,000 Toys in 2022 Tots Drive

Bane-Welker Equipment’s 2022 toy drive collected 5,556 toys for children in their communities, a significant increase from the 1,800 collected in 2021.

“This was such a rewarding project for everyone,” stated Jason Bane, president of Bane-Welker Equipment. “We had so much community support this year. And for the second year in a row, we even had customers and employees use their Red Zone Rewards points to buy more toys for the children.”

The Toys for Tots project was initiated by Bane-Welker employee Justin Butler, a former Marine, who benefitted from the program himself as a child.

“My passion for helping grew from when I was a child and once received toys from this same program,” stated Butler. “It meant a lot to me then, and I wanted to help make a difference in children’s lives now. I feel proud to be a part of a company who makes time for such important community efforts and am thrilled with the amount of donations we received. I can just imagine the look on the kid’s faces when they opened those toys.”

Bane-Welker was committed to collecting as many toys as possible this year and allocated a portion of their advertising dollars.

“We designated funds for radio and print and pushed this out on social media to get the word out to a more extensive audience,” stated Marketing Director Karl Locascio. “We wanted to make a big impact this year and we couldn’t be prouder of our customers, friends, employees and families for how they supported this effort.”

The toys are distributed throughout the local communities and local FFA chapters helped with the effort. The Georgetown, Ohio Bane-Welker location collected the most toys with 1,581 total donations! Pendleton, Indiana was second with 1,114 donations.

For more information about the Toys for Tots program, visit their website.