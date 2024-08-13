Baird Still Holding Out Hope for a New Farm Bill This Year

Many, including this farm broadcaster, have been down about the prospects of getting a farm bill completed this calendar year. Indiana Congressman Jim Baird, a Republican on the House Ag Committee, is still holding out hope.

“I hope the Senate will have a change of heart, and maybe an election and politics might have a factor in that, and in so doing they will present their version of the farm bill, and then we can reconcile that and get something done.”

Baird joined Hoosier Ag Today on the latest Indiana Ag Policy Podcast, available now wherever you listen to podcasts. He reminds us the existing farm bill expires at the end of next month, so something will need to be done.

An area of passion for Baird is research. The longer it takes to get a new farm bill done, the longer it will take for new dollars to make it to land-grant universities like Purdue to get those research dollars that are in it to make improvements for ag research.

“You know, some of these facilities, the laboratories and so on, were built back in the 60s. So, we want to make sure we can upgrade those facilities that the young researchers that we can attract to the land grants, and Purdue University is a major one, but if we can attract those young people by having the right kind of facilities and the instruments they need to conduct the very sophisticated research that they want to do now, then I think that’s a real asset.”

Baird recorded the podcast after receiving the Friend of Farmer Award from the Indiana Corn Growers Association and Indiana Soybean Alliance at their Shop Talk event in White County Friday. He says he’s proud to represent agriculture on the House Ag Committee and he loves coming home to visit farmers.

Indiana Corn Growers Association President Chris Cherry (left) and Indiana Soybean Alliance Membership and Policy Chairman Joe Stoller (right) present Rep. Jim Baird with the Friend of Farmer Award. Photo: Eric Pfeiffer/ Hoosier Ag Today

“I think it’s important to stay positive and take confidence in what agriculture is doing and the kind of foundation they provide for this country. And so, take pride in that. I’m very proud of American agriculture, and I think those that are involved in it, and especially those from Indiana, should feel the same.”