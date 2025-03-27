Avian Influenza Strikes Again, This Time in Kosciusko County

In a release Wednesday evening, the Indiana State Board of Animal Health revealed the latest detection of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been found in Kosciusko County, impacting a commercial table egg pullet facility. Pullets are young chickens, typically under one year of age. The size of the flock impacted is 23,700.

Since January 3, 2025, there have now been 21 cases of HPAI identified at major commercial poultry facilities throughout Indiana (excluding hobby flocks and small non-commercial farms):

Jay County – Commercial Turkey operation. 20,560 birds

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 354,000 birds

Jay County – Commercial Turkey operation. 18,840 birds

Allen County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 26,066 birds

Adams County – Commercial Turkey operation. 19,860 birds

Jackson County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 2,633,900 birds

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 912,023 birds

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 1,224,772 birds

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer operation. 1,454,605 birds

Washington County – Commercial Turkey operation. 14,075 birds

Elkhart County – Commercial Duck operation. 4,198 birds

Washington County – Commercial Turkey operation. 19,388 birds

LaGrange County – Commercial Duck operation. 3,846 birds

Jay County – Commercial Turkey operation. 18,850 birds

Elkhart County – Commercial Duck operation. 1,800 birds

Jay County – Commercial Turkey operation. 16,506 birds

Jay County – Commercial Egg Layer. 214,000 birds

Adams County – Commercial Duck operation. 3,215 birds

Jay County – Commercial Table Egg Pullet operation. 1.34 million birds

Adams County – Commercial Duck operation. 3,400 birds

Kosciusko County- Commercial Table Egg Pullet operation. 23,700 birds

Federal officials with USDA add that avian influenza does not present a food safety risk, and that cooked poultry and eggs and pasteurized dairy products remain safe to eat.

Testing will be done at nearby flocks to determine whether HPAI has spread. USDA Wildlife Services and Indiana Department of Natural Resources are assisting with surveillance of wild birds in and near the control areas.

Lactating dairy cattle must have a negative test before interstate movement under a federal order. USDA has expanded surveillance through testing milk at the farm or processor level to establish the health status of herds, as well as states.

Indiana is ranked first in the U.S. for duck production, third for egg production, and fourth for turkey production. Indiana’s poultry industry directly employs more than 12,700 Hoosiers and contributes more than $18.3 billion in total economic activity to the state.