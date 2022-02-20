Avian Influenza Now Detected on a Total of 4 Southern Indiana Farms

Another commercial poultry flock has tested positive for H5 avian influenza virus in Greene County, Indiana. This is now the fourth Indiana poultry farm to get that diagnosis, resulting in the depopulation of over 118,000 turkeys.

The first incident in Dubois County was confirmed on Feb. 9. Since then, avian influenza has been found on another farm in Dubois County and now two commercial poultry farms in Greene County.

The Indiana Board of Animal Health continues to stress that avian influenza does not present a food safety risk; poultry and eggs are safe to eat. Officials are not aware of any public health significance with this virus. No cases of human infection have been reported. Human health agencies will be monitoring workers and others in contact with birds to monitor for influenza-like illness.

Hobby poultry owners are encouraged to be aware of the signs of avian influenza and report illness and/or death to the USDA Healthy Birds Hotline: 866-536-7593. Callers will be routed to a state or federal veterinarian in Indiana for a case assessment. Dead birds should be double-bagged and refrigerated for possible testing. Signs include: sudden death without clinical signs; lack of energy or appetite; decreased egg production; soft-shelled or misshapen eggs; swelling or purple discoloration of head, eyelids, comb, hocks; nasal discharge; coughing; sneezing; lack of coordination; and diarrhea. A great resource for backyard bird health information is online at: www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/animal-disease-information/avian/defend-the-flock-program/dtf-resources/dtf-resources.

Source: Indiana Board of Animal Health