Avian Influenza Found at Commercial Turkey Farm in Daviess County

A commercial turkey farm in Daviess County, Indiana has tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), according to the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. It is the first time since 2022 that a commercial flock in Indiana has had a positive test.

State officials say the farm has 13,071 birds and is under quarantine. The state did not name the specific farm affected.

The state has set up a control area within a 10-kilometer (6.2 mile) radius around the farm, which contains 45 commercial flocks and 48 hobby and backyard flocks. In addition, the state has set up a surveillance zone with a 20-kilometer (12.4 mile) radius around the farm. That zone has 56 commercial flocks on farms in Daviess, as well as portions of Greene and Martin counties. Testing will be done at nearby flocks to determine whether HPAI has spread.

State officials add that Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk and that poultry and eggs are safe to eat. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) considers the risk to human health to be very low.

Indiana’s last case of HPAI was May 5, 2023, in a non-commercial flock in Posey County. Prior to that, the last case found in a commercial flock in Indiana was on a Daviess County turkey farm.

Since February 2022, Indiana has had 11 commercial poultry flocks (ducks and turkeys) and six small/hobby flocks (mixed species) test positive for HPAI in seven counties. One additional commercial turkey flock was depopulated as a “dangerous contact” to diagnosed flock. All commercial sites have been cleared to restock at the owner’s discretion.

The influenza virus has continued to be active throughout parts of the United States. HPAI has been identified on more than 1000 premises in 47 states since February 2022. Wild birds infected with HPAI have been found from coast to coast in various species, including waterfowl (ducks, swans, geese, gulls, etc.), raptors (hawks and eagles), as well as other common species (American robin, common raven, wild turkey).

The current, ongoing HPAI event is the United States’ largest animal health emergency in history.

Indiana ranks fourth in the nation in turkey production according to the USDA, as well as first in duck production, and second in layer chickens and table eggs.