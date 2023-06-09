Automakers Look to Remove ‘Critically Important’ AM Radio From the Dashboard

AM radio has been reliable for over a century, but now there’s an attack on the medium by automakers.

BMW, Mazda, Tesla, Volkswagen, and others have decided to remove AM radio from their electric vehicles, saying new electric car batteries interfere with AM transmissions. Ford originally said they would no longer include it in new vehicles, but they’ve since backtracked after the bipartisan AM for Every Vehicle Act was introduced in the US House last month.

“AM radio stations are the primary point that ag news reaches the community that it’s intended,” stated J Chapman, Indiana Broadcasters Association board member as he was testifying before the House Energy and Commerce Communications and Technology Subcommittee Tuesday in DC. “So, AM is central to agriculture.”

Dave Arland, Executive Director of the Indiana Broadcasters Association, says maybe the marketing people in Detroit don’t listen to AM radio, “But let me tell you, across the Hoosier state, across the fruited plain here, AM radio is critically important.”

Arland adds that this battle isn’t just about AM radio right now. Their concern is about keeping over-the-air radio, AM or FM, free now and in the future.

“Certainly, Detroit is entranced by the idea of charging people for what happens in the car. Almost every new car has internet built in for a fee. If you want satellite radio, it’s available for a fee. Some cars even charge to heat the seats for a monthly fee. But the great thing about over-the-air radio is it is F-R-E-E. There is no fee. It’s free.”

In addition to being your source for news, sports, and weather, Arland says AM radio is the backbone of the Emergency Alert System in Indiana and across the country, providing severe weather updates and Amber Alerts in a far more reliable way than any other medium.

“And of course, for agricultural listeners who are critical to Indiana, we know AM radio is very important. Early in the morning, late at night, AM radio is a dependable place to be.”

We at Hoosier Ag Today support the AM for Every Vehicle Act. Show your support by contacting your members of Congress and by visiting WhyIListen.com.