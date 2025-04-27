Ashley Stockwell from Steuben County to Serve as Indy 500 ‘Rookie Milk Person’

The 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is Sunday, May 25—and as part of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” two Indiana Dairy producers will be joining the celebration at the end of this year’s race.

“I’m most excited about just embracing the moment because it’s an exciting time for two worlds to collide: Dairy and racing,” says Ashley Stockwell, an Indiana Dairy producer from Hudson in Steuben County. She’s also this year’s Indy 500 Rookie Milk Person, presented by American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI).

Abbie Herr from Noble County is this year’s Indy 500 Veteran Milk Person. At the end of this year’s race, Abbie will hand a glass bottle of milk to the winning driver in Victory Circle, while Ashley will hand off another bottle of milk to the winning driver’s chief mechanic.

This year marks the first time that both dairy producers serving as the Indy 500 Rookie Milk Person and the Veteran Milk Person are women.

Ashley tells Hoosier Ag Today how she became this year’s Indy 500 Rookie Milk Person.

“I was recommended and nominated by my peers—and by peers, I mean our fellow Indiana Dairy farmers. When I got the call that I had actually been selected and voted upon, I called my husband and told him and he was super excited for me. I told the kids and they said, ‘Wait, our mom’s going to be famous?’” she said with a laugh.

Ashley shared that she once had no intention whatsoever of wanting to become a farmer—until she started dating her husband Kyle.

“My family has a farm. I’m a fifth generation farmer in Adams County, but when I was growing up, I said, ‘I didn’t want to marry a farmer.’ It really didn’t feel like it was my cup of tea at the time. When I was in high school, I met Kyle and we were friends and there was nothing serious between us at that time. Then, I went off to Indiana University in Bloomington. When I started college, I was dead set against wanting to marry a farmer. Kyle and I eventually went on a date, and the rest is history.

“I guess I have to laugh because I went from not wanting to become a farmer to becoming a dairy farmer,” she says.

Kyle and Ashley have four young children, and she says she loves having the opportunity to raise them on their farm. She also says she couldn’t be any prouder to be an Indiana dairy producer and have the opportunity to represent dairy producers from across the U.S. at the end of this year’s Indianapolis 500.

“I’ve been involved with it almost 16 years now, and I love it. It’s definitely not for the faint of heart. Dairy farming is 24/7, but I’m thankful that we’re able to produce the nutritious dairy products that we are able to produce and raise my family on a dairy farm as well. It gives them a different perspective compared to some other kids in this world,” she says.

