Argentina Corn Production Expected to Jump

USDA’s attaché office in Buenos Aires is predicting corn exports from Argentina will climb to the third-highest level on record and will surge higher in the 2025-2026 marketing year.

Shipments of corn will total 37 million metric tons in the upcoming season, which is an increase from 34 million tons during the previous year. The main destinations for corn exports from the South American country are Vietnam, Peru, Malaysia, South Korea, Chile, and Saudi Arabia.

Argentina’s production will surge to 54 million metric tons, up from 49 million tons last year, which, if realized, would be the country’s fourth-largest crop on record. The planted area will rise almost 13 percent to 17.8 million acres.

“Given current market conditions, farmers returns are projected better for corn than soybeans, similar to the combination of wheat followed by second soybeans on the same field in Argentina’s core production area,” USDA said.