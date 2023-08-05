Archer, Hoye Presented Indiana’s Highest Ag Honor

The AgriVision Award, Indiana’s highest agricultural honor, is presented annually at the Indiana State Fair to individuals who have made significant contributions to the ag industry and their communities. This year’s recipients are Cindy Hoye, executive director of the Indiana State Fair, and Beth Archer, executive director of AgrIInstitute.

Archer has been at the helm of AgrIInstitute since 1992, developing ag leaders through the Agriculture Leadership Program. She shared her feelings with HAT after receiving the award from Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch on Thursday.

“It’s very much an honor and one that I would never have expected. I’ve been honored to serve so many in this industry and help advance agriculture and build leadership skills. To receive this recognition really, truly is just an honor.”

Archer remains focused on building more leaders for the Indiana ag industry. Applications are being accepted now for a new ALP class.

“It is critically important that we continue to focus on building leadership capacities for good decision making, for good policymaking, for good business development. Just the ability for our industry to continue to grow, mature, serve, and feed the world.”

A number of ALP graduates have gone on to do tremendous things, including the current director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, the previous director, and another previous director who went on to become a USDA Undersecretary. The spotlight was on Archer Thursday, but she prefers it be on her students.

“I actually get more excited when I look at all of the experience that our graduates of the Ag Leadership Program where they’ve taken their skills to new levels, whether it be serving at national levels or state levels or local levels. Many of them serve incredible ways in roles that don’t necessarily get the recognition. But what an honor it is to have been a part of helping them build their capacities and their skills.”

Cindy Hoye joined the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center as a marketing director in 1988. She was appointed to executive director in 2004 by former Governor Mitch Daniels. In this role, she oversees year-round operations of the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center, as well as the annual Indiana State Fair.

During her time as executive director, she has overseen projects that enhance and preserve the fairgrounds to better meet the vision of the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center. In May 2014 , the Indiana Farmers Coliseum reopened after a $63 million renovation to the facilities. Today, the coliseum hosts over one million guests annually and over 150 sporting events. Apart from non-fair events, the coliseum functions as an exhibition venue for livestock during the annual Indiana State Fair. The highlight of this exhibition is the supreme and grand drive, where champions from each species are chosen and awarded each year.

“Indiana agriculture continues to grow and is driven by the remarkable contributions of visionary Hoosiers, like Cindy Hoye and Beth Archer,” said Lt. Gov. Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “With their exceptional leadership and knowledge, the State of Indiana continues to prove itself as a leading force in the agricultural sector. It is my pleasure to award the state’s highest agricultural honor to such deserving individuals.”

Source: Indiana State Department of Agriculture