April WASDE Shows Lower Corn and Higher Wheat Ending Stocks

The April World Ag Supply and Demand Estimate report from USDA calls for lower corn and higher wheat stocks in the U.S. at the end of the marketing year.

The outlook for wheat calls for lower supplies, reduced domestic use, unchanged exports, and higher ending stocks. Wheat supplies are lowered to 110 million bushels because of lower-than-expected imports, while feed and residual use were lowered by 25 million bushels. Projected ending stocks were raised to 852 million bushels but are still 17 percent lower than last year. The season-average farm price is unchanged at $5 per bushel.

The corn outlook calls for greater feed and residual use, increased corn use for ethanol, larger exports, and lower ending stocks. Exports increased by 75 million bushels, based on the March export inspection data that hit the highest total set since November of 1989. The season-average farm price is unchanged at $4.30 a bushel.

Supply and use changes for soybeans include higher exports, lower crush, residual use, and seed use. Soybean ending stocks are predicted to be 120 million bushels, unchanged from the previous forecast. The season-average soybean price is up 10 cents to $11.25 per bushel.