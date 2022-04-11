Another Large Sale of U.S. Corn to China Announced by the USDA

Another large private sale of 1.02 million metric tons of U.S. corn for delivery to China has been reported Monday by the USDA’s Foreign Ag Service.

From that corn purchase, 680,000 metric tons is marked for delivery during the 2021/22 marketing year and the rest will be delivered for 2022/23.

This is the second week in-a-row of a large purchase of more than a million metric tons of U.S. corn by China.

The USDA’s next World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report is due out Thursday, May 12.