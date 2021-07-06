Annual Indiana Dairy Ice Cream Social Again a Drive-Thru Event

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Ice-Cream-Social-back-at-Victory-Field.mp3

For decades Indiana’s dairy farmers hosted an annual ice cream social on Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis. Like so many other organizations and businesses last year, they had to get creative with the National Ice Cream Month tradition. For American Dairy Association, Indiana Inc., that is not a problem.

“That little thing called a pandemic hit,” says Brooke Williams, Indiana Dairy director of communications. “So, we had to change things up and do a drive-thru style ice cream social. With a lot of the restrictions still in place when we were planning this year’s 32nd event, we decided to do a drive-thru again because we would rather do that than nothing at all, and it is National Ice Cream Month.”

The 32nd annual event is this Friday, July 9th from 11 AM-2 PM at the home of the Indianapolis Indians, Victory Field at 501 W Maryland Street, Indianapolis.

“Families can load up their cars with their kids, their grandparents, even the dogs,” she said. “This year we’re offering pup cups, little cups full of whipped cream, and so we really do have something for everyone to enjoy and you don’t have to get out of your car.”

Williams told HAT this event has always focused on connecting the community back to the dairy farm.

“I think it’s very important to our Indiana dairy farm families. They’ve always wanted to do some event that really supports the community. All the proceeds this year from the ice cream social go to the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis. Every year that we do this and people come down, not only are they able to eat some delicious dairy products, but all the money that we collect goes to an organization that is trying to do something better for the community.”

For that donation Friday, you will be able to select an ice cream novelty treat of your choice, courtesy of Prairie Farms, Kroger and Schwan’s. You can pre-order at winnersdrinkmilk.com and have your order ready in the pre-order line but ordering ahead of time is not required.

Will the tradition return to downtown next year? Brooke Williams thinks so.

“I think next year we’ll make our grand return back to Monument Circle,” she said. “It just became such and tradition, and that way we can bring our dairy cow down. Little kids love to see a cow out in the streets of the city. We’re definitely looking forward to doing that again.”

Pre-order pick-up is available between 11:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Friday. Additional prizes will be included in your pre-order package to help make your car ride even cooler.