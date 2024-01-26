Animal ID That Works for All Producers

The U.S. Cattlemen’s Association reiterates its call to strengthen and establish a national animal identification system that works for and is accountable to all producers.

They say there should be no private control of data or access to the data without the prior approval of the listed owner of the cattle at the time of application for the ID tags and all official USDA tag information should be held in state animal health databases and shared with federal health officials only as needed.

USCA also insists that under no circumstances should a national cattlemen’s association coordinate or control producer data. Producers should also never be responsible for more than the cost of the tags.

“USCA supports a voluntary national animal identification program and opposes establishing a national mandate,” says USCA President Justin Tupper. “Our members believe that each individual producer knows what’s best for their herd as it relates to animal husbandry practices.”