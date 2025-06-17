An Easy Way to Get Involved in the Ag Political Process

Policy matters. It can impact your farming operation, positively or negatively, each and every day. That’s why it’s important for farmers and farm groups to get involved in the political process. One way to get involved is by supporting a Political Action Committee, or PAC.

“A PAC is really the organization that raises money to help contribute to a specific cause,” says Colette Childress, Indiana Farm Bureau’s director of political development. Indiana Farm Bureau has two PACs: ELECT and AgELECT. “So, Farm Bureau’s obviously helps advocate and raise money to help contribute to political groups and political candidates with the interest of agriculture and all things rural.”

Childress says these PACs are intended to make sure that farmers voices are heard. But, in order to be heard, she encourages you to get involved and share your voice.

“Sometimes sharing your voice means attending a roundtable. It means showing up at the Statehouse. It means giving $5, $50, helping host a fundraiser in your living room or in your backyard with hot dogs and soda or beer. I mean, it doesn’t have to be this elaborate thing that you see on a Netflix show, right? Giving and contributing and getting involved and getting those candidates elected and in leadership positions is incredibly important to not only our members but the state.”

The Indiana Farm Bureau PACs are nonpartisan. Childress says the PACs have supported both Democrat and Republican candidates who support agricultural priorities.

“We see food as not being a divisive topic. Food should unite everyone. I think some of the best conversations we’ve all had individually happen around the dinner table. It’s important to us to make sure that we’re growing not only leadership but also food and energy across the state.”

To learn more about Indiana Farm Bureau’s political action committees, how you can get involved, or to donate, visit infarmbureau.org. You can also listen to the full HAT interview with Childress below.