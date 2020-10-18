American Farm Bureau’s 102nd Convention Goes Virtual

The American Farm Bureau Federation announced today that its 102nd Annual Convention will be held online following the cancelation of all events through Jan. 31, 2021, at the San Diego Convention Center where the convention was scheduled to take place.

“Our top priority at every Farm Bureau gathering is the safety of our attendees and staff,” AFBF President Zippy Duvall said. “While we are saddened to not meet in person for this convention, we are eager to bring this event safely to farm and ranch homes across the country and excited to offer the same top-level content our members have come to expect from our in-person events.”

The 2021 American Farm Bureau Virtual Convention, to be held Jan. 10-13, 2021, will bring together farmers, ranchers and industry experts to discuss the top issues facing agriculture, including the impact of COVID-19, sustainability and the future of the supply chain, and will feature keynote speakers who inspire and motivate grassroots action. This free online event will bring home American Farm Bureau Convention favorites from the Ag Innovation Challenge and YF&R competitions to the Ag Foundation Book of the Year and the anticipated Farm Dog of the Year.

“Our convention theme this year is ‘Stronger Together,’” Duvall said. “I can think of nothing more fitting to spotlight how the agriculture community has come together keep growing the products our nation depends on while supporting our friends and neighbors throughout this public health crisis.”

Registration for the 2021 American Farm Bureau Virtual Convention will open later this year and will be free to all attendees. Further details on the event can be found at fb.org/events.