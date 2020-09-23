American Farm Bureau Foundation Launches ‘Easy Button’ for Elementary Ag Education

Photo by Julia M Cameron from Pexels

New at-home learning resources are now available to parents and teachers clamoring for content. The American Farm Bureau Foundation for Agriculture unveiled a new webpage featuring weekly lesson plans dedicated to helping students in kindergarten through fifth grade learn where their food comes from while helping parents and teachers keep children engaged.

“We are thrilled to be launching this weekly series of virtual learning tools for parents, teachers and students,” AFBFA Executive Director Daniel Meloy said. “Providing engaging lesson plans and exciting content helps support our goal at the Foundation for Agriculture to provide an ‘easy button’ for at-home learning during this time so many of us are juggling priorities while trying to ensure kids enjoy virtual learning.”

The resource page contains free weekly activities, which focus around a central theme and can be done independently of one another. The first lesson, which is live now, is titled “Who is a farmer?” and includes several videos, an interactive online game and a selection of suggested discussion questions.

“Learning about agriculture is a fun way to help kids to think differently about traditional math and science with lessons that creatively incorporate both of those subjects, tying them together perfectly with the wonders of today’s agriculture,” Meloy said.

Other educational resources offered by AFBFA include a series of accurate and engaging agriculture books published through Feeding Minds Press, Ag Mags focused on various agriculture topics, full-length lesson plans and more.

Visit the Foundation for Agriculture At Home Learning page.