American Farm Bureau Details 2024 Policy Priorities Ahead of Annual Convention

Vincent ‘Zippy’ Duvall, a Georgia farmer and President of the American Farm Bureau Federation since 2016. Photo courtesy of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

https://dehayf5mhw1h7.cloudfront.net/wp-content/uploads/sites/2103/2024/01/03144319/CJ-WRAP-AFBF-CONVENTION-PREVIEW-010324.mp3

As the American Farm Bureau Federation prepares for its annual convention coming up in a few weeks, the organization’s main focus will be on the next Farm Bill.

“Well, it’s critical that Congress pass a bipartisan farm bill early this year,” said Zippy Duvall, President of the American Farm Bureau Federation.

Even though the Farm Bill that was set to expire Sept. 30, 2023, has been extended to Sept. 30, 2024, he says Congress can’t keep kicking the same can down the road.

“We can’t afford any further delays in getting an updated farm bill that would address our modern challenges facing our farmers and ranchers across America. The Farm Bill matters well beyond the farm. It addresses food security, sustainability to nutrition programs, and all of these programs benefit the nation as a whole,” he said.

American Farm Bureau is hosting its annual Convention in Salt Lake City, January 19-24, where other policy priorities for 2024 will also be established.

“The priorities will be determined by our voting delegates, but we will continue to work with Congress to address the labor challenges facing our farmers. We have a labor shortage and unsustainable wage rate hikes that really are the biggest limiting factor to the growth of American agriculture. We also need to create new and expand the current trade agreements, and we have resolved to keep defending farms and ranches from the burdensome overreach of regulations from our federal government,” said Duvall.

To learn more and to register for the American Farm Bureau Convention, visit their website at fb.org.