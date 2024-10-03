American Farm Bureau Convention Registration Open

Registration is now open for the 2025 American Farm Bureau Convention. The convention will be held Jan. 24-29, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas.

“Step Up, Drive Forward” is the theme of the 106th consecutive American Farm Bureau Convention, a “can’t miss” event that offers attendees unique insights on the policies and perspectives that will affect farms, ranches and agribusinesses in 2025 and beyond.

“Farmers and ranchers are always looking to the future, whether that’s finding ways we can be more innovative and efficient or building up our local communities,” said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. “The 2025 American Farm Bureau Convention will showcase that spirit across agriculture and the Farm Bureau family as we step up and drive forward together. I look forward to seeing you in January in San Antonio as we gather together to kick off another year of feeding, clothing and fueling our great nation.”

Duvall will give his annual address to Farm Bureau members during the convention’s opening general session on Sunday morning, Jan. 26. Eric Boles, a global expert in talent development, change management and cultural transformation, will address attendees as closing general session keynote speaker on Monday, Jan. 27. Boles is founder and CEO of The Game Changers Inc., a leadership training and development company headquartered in Lakewood, Washington. He learned principles of peak performance, team dynamics and leadership from his experience as a wide receiver with the National Football League’s Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.

A full lineup of engaging workshops will be available at convention. Workshops will be offered in four tracks – public policy, rural development, member engagement and consumer engagement. Topics will include the farm bill, hot topics in public policy, the 2024 election, farmer mental health, farm transition planning and engaging the next generation of agriculturists.

A vibrant trade show with exhibitors showcasing cutting edge innovations in agricultural technology, tools and services is also sure to capture the attention of attendees.

In addition, numerous optional farm- and ag-related day tours are available for attendees who wish to explore the Lone Star State. These include working farms and ranches, a beef cattle feedyard, a greenhouse, a turfgrass operation, vineyards, a cotton gin and the historic town of Luckenbach. Attendees can also sign up to explore a buggy barn, the Chisholm Trail Museum, the National Museum of the Pacific War and more. Details about additional tours will be posted when available.

View the high-level American Farm Bureau Convention agenda here. Members may register for the convention and tours through their state Farm Bureau office. Registration is also available through AFBF. The official event hashtag is #AFBF25 and the event website is https://annualconvention.fb.org/.