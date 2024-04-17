American Dairy Association Indiana Introduces Specialty Grilled Cheese Sandwiches for 2024 Indiana State Fair Dairy Bar

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center.

American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI) has announced the two specialty grilled cheese sandwiches which will be available at the Indiana Farmers Dairy Bar throughout the 2024 Indiana State Fair.

The first specialty sandwich is the Hot Honey Pepperoni Pull: made with Mozzarella cheese with pepperonis and hot honey drizzle on sweet Hawaiian bread—which is shown below.

Photo courtesy of American Dairy Association Indiana.

The second specialty sandwich is the Melty Mess: made with Cheddar, Havarti, and Muenster cheeses overloaded on Sourdough bread—which is shown below.

Photo courtesy of American Dairy Association Indiana.

The Indiana Farmers Dairy Bar will be open throughout the 2024 Indiana State Fair, which opens on Friday, Aug. 2 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. The Fair will be closed on Mondays.

For more information about American Dairy Association Indiana, visit WinnersDrinkMilk.com.