American Dairy Association Indiana Holding Drive-Thru Ice Cream Social Friday

American Dairy Association Indiana will hold their 31st annual Ice Cream Social on Friday at Victory Field in downtown Indy from 11am-2pm in celebration of National Ice Cream Month. ADAI CEO Jenni Browning says it is going to look a bit different this year due to COVID-19.

“To make sure it’s safe for all to attend, we’re having the ice cream drive-thru. So, there will be an option where you actually can drive through the Indians location and they’ll be ice cream novelties, so pre-wrapped novelties instead of the scooped ice cream sundae. So, you can take that home and enjoy it or enjoy it on the way home.”

Browning says you can also park downtown, walk up to Victory Field (home of the Indianapolis Indians AAA baseball team), and enjoy a picnic on the outfield lawn with your ice cream.

“All we ask is a donation of some sort, and all the donations will go toward Second Helpings to help feed the people in need in Indy.”

The Indianapolis Indians will also match up to $5,000 in donations for Second Helpings.

Browning encourages folks to preorder their ice cream that will be available for pickup from 11am-1:30 on Friday.

“We already have about $1000 in preorders of ice cream novelties. You can do that on our website, winnersdrinkmilk.com. These novelties that we’re getting are from a variety of people. We can’t do this, and we couldn’t do it for the 30 past years, without the ice cream donations and toppings that Kroger, Nestle, Prairie Farms, and even PepsiCo with water, have donated all this product to make it possible so that we can give even more money back to Second Helpings.”

Indiana ranks second in the country in ice cream production behind California.