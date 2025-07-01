American Dairy Association Indiana Celebrates ‘National Ice Cream Month’ with Upcoming Ice Cream Social

July is “National Ice Cream Month” and American Dairy Association Indiana (ADAI) is hosting a big event to not only celebrate and raise money for a great cause, but also to bring awareness to the important role that ice cream plays in Indiana agriculture.

“It’s our 36th Annual Ice Cream Social on Monument Circle, and every year it’s just a bigger party,” says Brooke Williams, Director of Communications with American Dairy Association Indiana.

The event is Thursday, July 10th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Indianapolis.

Indiana is ranked second in the U.S. in ice cream production—which Brooke says is one reason for the celebration.

“Ice cream is a staple in most homes, and so we’re always happy to celebrate that and to bring a reason to eat more ice cream—all for a good cause,” she tells Hoosier Ag Today.

American Dairy Association Indiana will be selling hand-scooped ice cream sundaes for $5 each, and well as $2 bottled water, to raise money for Indiana Sports Corp. to help expand sports programs for young kids all across the state.

Also, the Purdue Dairy Club plans to bring some “special guests” to the event.

“They bring a cow down—sometimes a calf as well,” says Brooke. “We like to bring the farm to downtown Indianapolis. How often are you going to see a beautiful Holstein cow there on Monument Circle? We also love to see the kids’ reactions when they look over and see a calf out there that they can pet. It’s just one more way for us to connect where our milk, cheese, ice cream, and all our dairy products come from in the State of Indiana.”

Pre-orders are available to throw your own Ice Cream Social at work, home or in the park to support of the Indiana Sports Corp!

Ice Cream Party Packs are available for $25 and include a small cooler with prizes along with:

Two 48-ounce ice cream cartons

Ice cream scoop

One topping

One can of whipped cream

Bowls, spoons and napkins



Pre-order your Ice Cream Party Pack by Monday, July 7.

Pick up your pack between 11:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m. on July 10 from the large tent in front of the Columbia Club (121 Monument Circle) in downtown Indianapolis.

CLICK HERE to pre-order your Ice Cream Party Pack.

For more information about American Dairy Association Indiana’s 36th Annual Ice Cream Social, visit WinnersDrinkMilk.com.

CLICK BELOW for Hoosier Ag Today’s radio news report: