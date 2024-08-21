American Ag Groups Call on Canadian Officials to Head Off Strike

Groups like the National Corn Growers Association urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to resolve a dispute between Canada’s railway executives and union leaders that could lead to a strike. A work stoppage there could interrupt rail service into the U.S.

“If a strike shuts down rail service from Canada into the U.S., it will adversely impact America’s farmers who rely on rail to ship goods between the two countries,” says Harold Wolle, NCGA President. “We strongly encourage Prime Minister Trudeau, the Teamsters, and Canadian rail workers to do everything possible to avoid such a strike.”

Canada is the third-largest destination for U.S. ag exports and the second-largest source of agricultural imports.

The biggest concern for corn growers is a strike that could interrupt shipments of fertilizer imports and exports of ethanol, corn, and byproducts used as animal feed.

Canadian law says officials can order all parties into binding arbitration.