‘AM Radio in Every Vehicle Act’ Gets Enough Support to Pass the House

The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act has hit the magic number of voting co-sponsors it will need to ensure passage through the House of Representatives.

Sponsors of the House legislation, led by Congressman Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ-5th District), announced they had picked up the 218th voting supporter.

The majority of votes is necessary because Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) blocked a bipartisan-driven majority consent vote in November. He’s seeking to override the AM mandate and instead use the legislation to end electric vehicle subsidies under the American Vehicle Tax Credit.

As the bill moves closer to the goal, the U.S. Department of Transportation is ready to implement the legislation. In a February interview, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said he’s “ready to run with the Act the moment Congress gets it done.”

The Act has picked up massive public support, including more than 400,000 emails, letters, and social media posts directed to Senators and Representatives.

