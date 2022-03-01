Almost Time to Pack Your Bags for Commodity Classic in NOLA Next Week

Educational seminars, the latest innovation and technology for the farm at the massive trade show, and the opportunity to network with corn and soybean farmers across the country- all that will be in New Orleans next week as Commodity Classic returns.

“They did not have it last year, and so I think people are looking forward to it. With the COVID restrictions maybe loosening up, people feel more comfortable traveling,” says Shelby County farmer Jim Douglas, the chairman of the Indiana Soybean Alliance board of directors.

“They’ve got a great educational program with a lot of speakers. Generally, the secretary of ag will come in and give a speech. And then all the commercial vendors are there. It’s just a great avenue. I would encourage anybody, if they’ve never been, to try to attend in the near future.”

Registration for Commodity Classic is still open if you want to make your way to New Orleans next week. Hoosier Ag Today will be there bringing you the latest news and information thanks to Seed Genetics Direct, the Indiana Soybean Alliance, and Indiana Corn Marketing Council.