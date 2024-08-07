Alexxys Standish’s Journey from Newton County to Indiana State Fair Queen

Miss Indiana State Fair 2024 Alexxys Standish of Newton County shares her story with Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller. Photo courtesy of Bobbi Bates / Indiana State Fair Commission.

Even though it is 104 miles away from her hometown of Kentland, Indiana in Newton County, Miss Indiana State Fair 2024 Alexxys Standish is calling the Indiana State Fairgrounds and Event Center in Indianapolis her home over the course of the 15 days of the 167th Indiana State Fair.

Standish is currently a student at Indiana University in Bloomington studying Exercise Science with a goal of becoming a doctor in physical therapy.

She was also a four-sport athlete at South Newton High School. Alexxys was involved in varsity volleyball, softball, track, and basketball—which is why it is no surprise when she says she’s looking forward to shooting hoops at the brand-new permanent basketball court just inside Gate 12 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds—which is sponsored by Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

“I have my basketball shoes and my shorts in my car as we speak,” she says. “I’ve been looking forward to seeing the basketball court because I’ve been talking about it all summer, so I’m really excited to get over there and check it out and see where I’m going to be ‘hooping’ this summer.”

Before serving as Miss Indiana State Fair 2024, Alexxys Standish (at far left) was a four-sport varsity athlete at South Newton High School. Photo courtesy of Alexxys Standish.

As ambassador for the Indiana State Fair, Alexxys says visited 47 of Indiana’s county fairs over the course of the summer to promote the annual event.

“I was talking to the Purdue Extension president in Clay County and he said, ‘If you go to one county fair in Indiana, that means you’ve only been to one county fair in Indiana,” and I couldn’t agree more because every county fair in Indiana is so incredibly different. You meet so many different people and try so many different things and have so many different experiences—it’s beyond crazy!”

She says her confidence to compete as a high school athlete in a packed high school gym has trained her to have the confidence to serve as Miss Indiana State Fair 2024.

“I’m having fun with it because this an incredible opportunity,” she says.

Click below to hear Miss Indiana State Fair 2024 Alexxys Standish share more of her story with Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller from Opening Day of the 167th Indiana State Fair!

Miss Indiana State Fair 2024 Alexxys Standish (at left) joins Gov. Eric Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana State Fair Commission Chair Mitch Frazier, and Indiana State Fair Commission Executive Director Cindy Hoye, during the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the 167th Indiana State Fair. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.

Click below to the hear the very first media interview that Alexxys gave with Hoosier Ag Today’s C.J. Miller just moments after being crowned Miss Indiana State Fair 2024 on Jan. 7, 2024.

Miss Indiana State Fair 2024 Alexxys Standish of Newton County receives her new crown from Miss Indiana State Fair 2023 Claire Bishop of Hancock County on Jan. 7, 2024. Photo: C.J. Miller / Hoosier Ag Today.