Alex Robertson Joins Rural 1st as Regional Vice President in Indiana

Alex Robertson has recently joined Rural 1st to serve as the company’s Regional Vice President of Sales for Indiana. Robertson will lead the Rural 1st sales team as they help individuals and families across the Hoosier State secure financing for rural lot, land, construction or home loan purchases.

Robertson graduated from Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI) with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Prior to joining Rural 1st, he gained valuable experience in the construction lending space.

“We are excited to welcome Alex to the Rural 1st team. His experience in construction lending and passion for rural America make him well-suited to lead our sales team members in Indiana,” said Matt Neal, vice president of Rural 1st sales. “We are confident that his leadership will enhance our mission to support those who dream of living a rural lifestyle.”

“The people who live and work in rural communities are the backbone of America. I look forward to working alongside our sales team members to help people finance their rural living dreams so they can keep doing what they love and do best,” said Robertson.

For more information, visit Rural1st.com.