Alex Palou Celebrates with Milk After Winning Indy 500

Alex Palou with Chip Ganassi Racing won the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 and celebrated in Victory Circle with an ice-cold glass bottle of milk presented by American Dairy Association Indiana.

“I have to tell you, it was the best milk I’ve ever had,” said Palou in his post-race press conference. “It tastes so well.”

While standing in his winning car atop Victory Circle, Palou was handed his winning bottle of milk by this year’s Indy 500 Veteran Milk Presenter Abbie Herr, who is an Indiana Dairy Producer from Noble County. Palou shared sips with his wife, Esther, and their baby daughter Lucia.

Meanwhile, Palou’s Chief Mechanic, Ricky Davis, was handing an ice-cold glass bottle of milk by this year’s Indy 500 Rookie Milk Presented Ashley Stockwell, an Indiana Dairy Producer from Steuben County.

Palou’s team owner Chip Ganassi, who has won the Indianapolis 500 six times as an owner, also shared a special moment together in Victory Circle by sharing sips from the same bottle of milk.

Palou led only the last 14 laps of the race after passing Marcus Ericsson entering Turn 1. Palou held off both Ericsson and David Malukas to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Pato O’Ward finished fourth and Felix Rosenqvist finished fifth.

It is Palou’s first-ever win on an oval course. He finished second in the Indianapolis 500 in 2021.

The Indy 500 victory gives Palou his fifth IndyCar Series win in six races.

CLICK HERE to learn how the Milk Tradition got its start at the Indianapolis 500!