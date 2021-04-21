Agronomist Hopeful Farmers are Back in the Field by end of Week

There were a lot of nice April days prior to this week’s snow event that saw planters rolling. Pioneer Field Agronomist Carl Joern says the snow shouldn’t have any ill effects on seed already in the ground.

“As long as we didn’t have that that first drink of water for the seed being a cold one, a lot of that seed is going to be in really good shape. So, when we make an investment behind having a good seed treatment, that’s going to protect that germinating seed as we wait for it to emerge even in cold conditions when we’re not accruing a whole lot of GDUs and we have slow to emerge conditions. As long as we’ve invested in a good seed treatment, that’s going to protect us from fungal pathogens like Pythium or Fusarium, those that are really going to make for challenging conditions when it’s cold and wet, we’re going to be okay when it comes through growing out of this.”

Joern is hopeful farmers can get back in the field soon.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed that come this weekend that we’d be able to get back in the field. It’s going to come down to how much of an equivalent amount of water we actually wind up getting. Much of my area is very, very dry. The soil is going to go ahead and absorb that moisture pretty readily, so my hope is that by the end of this week we’re back in the field turning wheels again.”