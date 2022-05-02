Agronomic Concerns When Dealing With Tight Planting/Fieldwork Windows

Pioneer agronomist Dan Emmert says planting in far southwest Indiana is about 10%- 15% complete. A couple of nice drying days following anywhere from .4 to 3 inches of rain last week in that area allowed some to get in the field and get work done.

Emmert says there’s still plenty of work to get done before some even start planting. The weather forecast looks to remain uncooperative and will provide tight windows to get that work done. Emmert hopes you keep this in mind when planting corn after anhydrous ammonia application.

“Ideally, we’d like to see 7 to 10 days, or at least 5 days, between that ammonia application and planting just to give it time to dissipate a little bit. If we’re following up quicker than that, we really increase the risk to have seedling burn from that ammonia. We can try to mitigate that a little bit by banding that ammonia deeper in the soil or if we put lower rates on, the risk of burn goes down as well.”

The same goes for your burndown application. Emmert encourages growers to pay close attention to the labels. In a year when herbicide supplies are tight, “people may be thinking about doing some burndown recipes that they haven’t done in the past.”

Emmert continued, saying, “It’s just being aware of plant back restrictions with those products. So, for example, 2,4-D products vary from label to label, but a lot of them have a 7-day plant back between that application and planting corn. Now, if you’re going with Enlist soybeans that’s not a big deal. You can go ahead and plant right back into that, but another is with different PPOs. If you’re combining two Group 14 herbicides, a lot of times the labels on that will have a 14-day plant back restriction before you can go with soybeans.”

Another concern Emmert has is farmers getting in the field when soils aren’t fit, leading to compaction. How can you tell if your soils are fit? Hear more from Pioneer agronomist Dan Emmert in the full HAT interview below.

https://hoosieragtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/dan-emmert-050222.mp3