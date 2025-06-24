AgriNovus Indiana’s Field Atlas Program Connects College Students to Ag Careers

There are thousands of college students across Indiana that know they want to work in the science field—but may not know of the countless career opportunities that exist in the agbiosciences. That’s why AgriNovus Indiana is helping students make those connections.

Their program is called Field Atlas, and it brings students together with ag companies so they can learn about the many different agbioscience careers that they may not have otherwise known existed.

Mallika Swaminathan is a Chemistry major at Indiana University Indianapolis. She was part of a Field Atlas group that recently took a tour of the Europhins laboratory in Indianapolis.

“That’s really broadened my view of science—especially as a chemistry major—that it’s not limited to what I was thinking,” she says. “Agriculture is the only sector that touches almost all fields of education in this world.”

She says that going through the Field Atlas program has opened her eyes to the many opportunities available for her to make an impact in agbiosciences.

“I would like to help with [livestock] production,” she says. “My recent project was working on bovine skin diseases, so I would like to work [curing and treating] bovine skin diseases to increase the production rate in agriculture.”

You can learn more about AgriNovus Indiana’s Field Atlas program by visiting MyFieldAtlas.com.

