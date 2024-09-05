AgriNovus Indiana Hosting QUADRANT Event Sept. 18 Featuring Agbioscience Leaders

AgriNovus Indiana is taking a deeper dive into the connection between artificial intelligence (AI) and agbiosciences at their upcoming QUADRANT event on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at VisionLoft Stutz in Indianapolis.

When it comes to agbioscience, AI’s potential to unlock innovation has just begun. AgriNovus Indiana invites you to join them as they discuss our journey to the future, one where AI solves farmers’ most critical challenges.

Hear from the following leaders innovating in the space, emerging trends and technologies and its potential to transform agbioscience:

Brad Fruth, Director of Innovation with Beck’s Hybrids

Kristen Owen, Executive Director, Equity Research, Sustainable Growth + Resource Optimization with Oppenheimer + Co.

Aaron Schact, CEO of BiomEdit

The event will be held at:

VisionLoft Stutz

1060 North Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Registration is from 3:30 – 4:00 p.m., the Program is 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., and the Networking Event is from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The event is also presented by Indiana Corn Marketing Council, Indiana Soybean Alliance, Insperity, and Keystone Cooperative.

RSVP: https://agrinovusindiana.formstack.com/forms/september182024

Click HERE for more information.