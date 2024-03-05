AgriNovus Indiana Hosting QUADRANT Event March 6 Featuring Gov. Holcomb, Agbioscience Leaders
From agbioscience juggernauts Elanco and Corteva to tech heavyweights Meta and Samsung, Indiana has been a landing spot for a growing list of companies in recent years. Building an economy of the future requires a few questions: what does it look like and how does Indiana ensure control of its destiny?
AgriNovus Indiana invites you for a special QUADRANT event to examine agbioscience’s critical role in our state’s future and how collaboration and strong assets will help to shape our next chapter of innovation, one that connects an emerging ecosystem of changemakers to the ultimate early tech adopter: the farmer.
The event is Wednesday, March 6 at:
The AMP at 16 Tech
1220 Waterway Blvd
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Registration is from 3:30 – 4:00 p.m., the Program is 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., and the Networking Event is from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.
The guest speakers featured during the QUADRANT event on March 6:
Governor Eric Holcomb, State of Indiana
Megan Ritter, Executive Director of Administration with Indiana Farm Bureau
Reza Rasoulpour, VP, Global Regulatory and Stewardship Leader with Corteva Agriscience
Salena Scardina, Executive Vice President of External Engagement with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation
Kevin Still, CEO of Keystone Cooperative
AgriNovus Indiana will also feature four new start-ups during QUADRANT whose leaders will be available to network during the networking reception:
FiberX
GreenBasket
NanoBioDesigns
Ourobio
RSVP: https://agrinovusindiana.com/quadrant/
Click HERE for more information.