AgriNovus Indiana Hosting QUADRANT Event March 6 Featuring Gov. Holcomb, Agbioscience Leaders

From agbioscience juggernauts Elanco and Corteva to tech heavyweights Meta and Samsung, Indiana has been a landing spot for a growing list of companies in recent years. Building an economy of the future requires a few questions: what does it look like and how does Indiana ensure control of its destiny?

AgriNovus Indiana invites you for a special QUADRANT event to examine agbioscience’s critical role in our state’s future and how collaboration and strong assets will help to shape our next chapter of innovation, one that connects an emerging ecosystem of changemakers to the ultimate early tech adopter: the farmer.

The event is Wednesday, March 6 at:

The AMP at 16 Tech

1220 Waterway Blvd

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Registration is from 3:30 – 4:00 p.m., the Program is 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., and the Networking Event is from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The guest speakers featured during the QUADRANT event on March 6:

Governor Eric Holcomb, State of Indiana

Megan Ritter, Executive Director of Administration with Indiana Farm Bureau

Reza Rasoulpour, VP, Global Regulatory and Stewardship Leader with Corteva Agriscience

Salena Scardina, Executive Vice President of External Engagement with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation

Kevin Still, CEO of Keystone Cooperative

AgriNovus Indiana will also feature four new start-ups during QUADRANT whose leaders will be available to network during the networking reception:

FiberX

GreenBasket

NanoBioDesigns

Ourobio

RSVP: https://agrinovusindiana.com/quadrant/

Click HERE for more information.