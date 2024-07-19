AgriNovus Indiana Hosting QUADRANT Event July 17 Featuring Agbioscience Leaders

What are the three opportunities shaping the future of the agbioscience economy?

Find out on Wednesday, July 17 at 4 p.m. as AgriNovus Indiana invites you to a special QUADRANT event at VisionLoft Stutz in Indianapolis. You’ll learn about those agbioscience opportunities and how the economy is evolving across food, animal health, plant science, ag tech and agriculture.

AgriNovus Indiana will explore these topics and data with the following experts:

Katie Cook, Vice President of Livestock Sustainability & Farm Animal Marketing with Elanco.

Karen Plaut, Executive Vice President for Research with Purdue University

Jim Redden, Innovation Advisor and Strategic Foresight Practice Lead with RTI International

Wendy Srnic, Vice President of Biotechnology with Corteva Agriscience.

In addition, the following start-up companies will be featuring during the networking reception:

Insignum AgTech

NutraMaize

Grow Anu

Contango

The event will be held at:

VisionLoft Stutz

1060 North Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Registration is from 3:30 – 4:00 p.m., the Program is 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., and the Networking Event is from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The event is also presented by Indiana Corn Marketing Council, Indiana Soybean Alliance, Insperity and Keystone Cooperative.

RSVP: https://lnkd.in/gCs5xPyC

Click HERE for more information.