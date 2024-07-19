AgriNovus Indiana Hosting QUADRANT Event July 17 Featuring Agbioscience Leaders
What are the three opportunities shaping the future of the agbioscience economy?
Find out on Wednesday, July 17 at 4 p.m. as AgriNovus Indiana invites you to a special QUADRANT event at VisionLoft Stutz in Indianapolis. You’ll learn about those agbioscience opportunities and how the economy is evolving across food, animal health, plant science, ag tech and agriculture.
AgriNovus Indiana will explore these topics and data with the following experts:
Katie Cook, Vice President of Livestock Sustainability & Farm Animal Marketing with Elanco.
Karen Plaut, Executive Vice President for Research with Purdue University
Jim Redden, Innovation Advisor and Strategic Foresight Practice Lead with RTI International
Wendy Srnic, Vice President of Biotechnology with Corteva Agriscience.
In addition, the following start-up companies will be featuring during the networking reception:
Insignum AgTech
NutraMaize
Grow Anu
Contango
The event will be held at:
VisionLoft Stutz
1060 North Capitol Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Registration is from 3:30 – 4:00 p.m., the Program is 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., and the Networking Event is from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.
The event is also presented by Indiana Corn Marketing Council, Indiana Soybean Alliance, Insperity and Keystone Cooperative.
RSVP: https://lnkd.in/gCs5xPyC
Click HERE for more information.