AgriNovus Indiana Hosting QUADRANT Event Dec. 4 Featuring Agbioscience Leaders

Prophets, futurists and agbioscience innovators all have one thing in common: they spot problems coming before anyone else knows a problem exists. From regulatory hurdles to capital constraints, the future of agbioscience will be driven by the choices we make today.

AgriNovus Indiana invites you to their final QUADRANT of 2024 on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at VisionLoft Stutz in Indianapolis as they examine everyone’s role – from startups to corporations, investors, policymakers and everywhere in between – to build an economy of the future focused on food, fuel, the climate and beyond.

Hear from the following leaders innovating in the space, emerging trends and technologies and its potential to transform agbioscience:

Elliot Parker, CEO of High Alpha Innovation

Kari Spaan, Founder and CEO of IYOTAH Solutions

The event will be held at:

VisionLoft Stutz

1060 North Capitol Avenue

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Registration is from 3:30 – 4:00 p.m., the Program is 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., and the Networking Event is from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

The event is also presented by Indiana Corn Marketing Council, Indiana Soybean Alliance, Insperity, and Keystone Cooperative.

