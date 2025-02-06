AgrIInstitute Celebrating Ag Month in March by Holding Networking Gatherings

AgrIInstitute, Indiana’s premier agricultural leadership organization, has announced several networking events in March for supporters of AgrIInstitute, members of the Indiana Agricultural Leadership Program network, and all who are interested in enhancing the leadership potential of the state’s ag sector.

“March is Ag Month,” says Executive Director Beth Archer. “What better way to celebrate than connecting with the PEOPLE who make agriculture strong and vibrant.”

Dates and locations for events around the state are below:

March 4 4 – 6 p.m. Bedford , Radius Indiana, 812 26th Street, Bedford

, Radius Indiana, 812 26th Street, Bedford March 5 4 – 6 p.m. Winchester , Randolph County Fairgrounds Conference Room, 1885 S. US 27, Winchester

, Randolph County Fairgrounds Conference Room, 1885 S. US 27, Winchester March 6 4 – 6 p.m. West Lafayette , Edwood Glen Country Club, 1606 E 650 N., West Lafayette

, Edwood Glen Country Club, 1606 E 650 N., West Lafayette March 11 4 – 6 p.m. Mount Vernon , CountryMark Pavilion, 6855 Lower New Harmony Rd, Mt Vernon

, CountryMark Pavilion, 6855 Lower New Harmony Rd, Mt Vernon March 12 8 -10 a.m. Indianapolis , IN Farm Bureau, 225 S. East Street, Indianapolis

, IN Farm Bureau, 225 S. East Street, Indianapolis March 12 4 – 6 p.m. Rensselaer , Carnegie Center, 301 N Van Rensselaer St., Rensselaer

, Carnegie Center, 301 N Van Rensselaer St., Rensselaer March 13 4 – 6 p.m. South Bend , Farm Credit Mid America, 6801 IN-931, South Bend

, Farm Credit Mid America, 6801 IN-931, South Bend March 19 Virtual 12:00 Noon- 1:30 pm. Eastern

March 19 4 – 6 p.m. Greensburg, Premier Ag, 766 W Main St, Greensburg,

Greensburg, Premier Ag, 766 W Main St, Greensburg, March 20 4-6 p.m. Columbia City , Whitley County Agricultural Museum, 680 W, Squawbuck Rd., Columbia City

, Whitley County Agricultural Museum, 680 W, Squawbuck Rd., Columbia City March 26 4 – 6 p.m. Vincennes , The Pantheon, 428 Main Street, Vincennes

, The Pantheon, 428 Main Street, Vincennes March 27 4 – 6 p.m. Atlanta, Beck’s Hybrids, 6767 E 276th St, Atlanta

Registration is requested to help with planning. For more information, contact AgrIInstitute.