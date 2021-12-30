Agriculture Waits for Big Decisions on Supreme Court Cases

The first week of the new year could be a big one for several agricultural groups and stakeholders.

The Supreme Court will likely hear several high-stakes cases that could affect America’s farmers and ranchers. A DTN report says the court recently distributed three of four agriculture cases scheduled for a January 7 conference.

Those high-profile petitions include challenges to California’s Prop 12, an appeals court ruling that eliminated year-round E15 ethanol, and a long-fought Clean Water Act case dealing with Environmental Protection Agency authority over farmers and ranchers.

Bayer has also filed a court petition on the Roundup settlement case that’s worth many millions of dollars. While the case hasn’t yet been distributed for a Supreme Court conference, the court recently invited the U.S. Solicitor General to file a brief in the case, asking for more information.

Justices hold a conference every Friday during their session to decide what petitions they’ll accept.