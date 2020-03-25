Agriculture Groups Call on Lawmakers to Support Farmers
A group of agriculture organizations is calling on Congress to expand the Department of Agriculture’s borrowing authority under the Commodity Credit Corporation. The groups say Congress must act to ensure the CCC has the authority and funding to assist farmers and ranchers facing serious cash flow challenges during the coronavirus pandemic. The letter, addressed to […]
