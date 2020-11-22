Agribusiness Council of Indiana Launches Indiana 4R Certification Program

Agribusiness Council of Indiana is proud to announce the launch of Indiana’s 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program. Four Indiana retail locations, which participated in the pilot audit, are the first locations in Indiana to become 4R Certified. The newly certified locations are:

​Crop Fertility Specialists in Rossville, Ind.

​Helena in Berne, Ind.

​The Andersons in Waterloo, Ind.

​White River Coop in Mitchell, Ind.

“Agribusiness Council of Indiana has been planning the implementation of a 4R certification program in Indiana for more than three years,” said ACI President Amy Cornell. “We are so grateful to the Indiana Agriculture Nutrient Alliance for their help getting this program off the ground, and to The Mosaic Company, The Nature Conservancy and The Fertilizer Institute for their guidance and the generous grants offered on behalf of 4R.”

The 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program is a voluntary program for ACI members that encourages agricultural retailers and independent crop consultants to adopt proven best practices through the 4Rs, which refers to using the Right Source of Nutrients at the Right Rate and Right Time in the Right Place. This approach provides a science-based framework for plant nutrition management and sustained crop production, while considering specific individual farms’ needs. It is a proactive, responsible commitment aimed at the long-term improvement of water quality.

“Farmers and ag retailers using 4R nutrient management fits perfectly with IANA’s mission of healthy soils, clean water and viable farms,” said Ben Wicker, executive director of the Indiana Agriculture Nutrient Alliance and chair of the Indiana Nutrient Stewardship Council. “4R nutrient management brings value to ag retailers, their farmers, and their community. Congratulations to CFS, Helena, The Andersons and White River Coop for stepping up to demonstrate their commitment to the 4Rs by becoming Indiana’s first 4R Certified locations.”

The 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program occurs on a 3-year certification cycle where a retail location is audited on a set of standards developed by the Nutrient Stewardship Council. This set of standards outlines best practices to be implemented. Each requirement is evaluated each audit period by a private, third party auditor via an in-person audit to earn or maintain certification.

Source: Agribusiness Council of Indiana