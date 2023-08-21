Agribusiness Council of Indiana Helping Owner/Operators Wear Many Hats

The Agribusiness Council of Indiana held their annual conference and expo last week in Noblesville. The conference featured a number of highly respected speakers that focused on topics like fertilizer prices, the weather, and how to best communicate with the public about ag topics like GMO’s.

President & CEO Bruce Kettler has been on the job with ACI since January. He told the crowd there that he believes ACI is a new organization that can adapt with the times.

“In many respects, I think it is a new organization. There were, of course, legacy associations in the grain and feed world, crop protection, fertilizer, in the past that have merged into ACI even a number of years ago. But when you think about what is happening with businesses and things are always changing, agriculture is always changing, always moving forward, and part of what I wanted to make sure they understood is that that we can be kind of a new organization.”

A new organization that focuses on policy for agribusinesses, leadership development, and seeking new opportunities for Indiana’s ag business community.

The Agribusiness Council of Indiana is always looking for new members. If you own an agribusiness, Kettler says they can help. He knows you wear many hats as the owner or operator.

“You’ve got employees to think about, customers, all the things that come at you. ACI is able to look at things like policy and how it will affect that business. What are the new opportunities coming your way? And we can really help a business to make sure that they’re focused on their business but at the same time, not missing opportunities to influence policy, grow new leaders, and make sure that they’re doing what they need to do in their communities to continue to be viable.”

If you’re interested in learning more, visit the ACI website and reach out to ACI Association Manager Jen Weldon at (317) 454-8055.